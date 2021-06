The second heat wave of the season began in some major cities of the Northeast on Sunday, and heat and humidity will continue to build through the middle of the week. AccuWeather forecasters say that some relief will be on the way later this week as downpours will finally move on from soaking the Midwest. Showers and storms will eventually slice into the heat, but the relief will come at a price. The risk for showers and thunderstorms will linger during Independence Day weekend.