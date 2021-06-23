Cancel
Carbon County, PA

Carbon County property transfers

Times News
 8 days ago

Carbon County Recorder of Deeds Donna Gentile reported her office recorded 309 deeds, 272 mortgages and 465 other writs during the month of May. As a result of those transactions, Gentile turned over to the Carbon County General Fund the sum of $50,262.37. A breakdown of that revenue includes: transfer fees, $39,700.50; data processing fees, $2,216; notaries, $40; commission on transfers and writs, $6,544.27; and Affordable Housing administrative fee, $1,761.60.

Person
Jim Thorpe
