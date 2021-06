WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of class action lawsuits on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) : (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in September 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); or (b) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 24, 2021.