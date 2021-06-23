Cancel
State News Alumni Notebook for Summer 2021

By State News Alumni Association
State News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quick recap of just some of the great things happening to your fellow S’News alums and friends of The State News as of late:. Melissa Domsic Anders in April was hired as a communications strategist for Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications of Michigan. Prior to that she was a freelance writer for clients including the Chicago Tribune, Detroiter Magazine and BLAC Detroit, among others; a statewide business reporter for MLive.com; a business reporter for the Lansing State Journal; and a city reporter for the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

