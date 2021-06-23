State News Alumni Notebook for Summer 2021

A quick recap of just some of the great things happening to your fellow S’News alums and friends of The State News as of late:. Melissa Domsic Anders in April was hired as a communications strategist for Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications of Michigan. Prior to that she was a freelance writer for clients including the Chicago Tribune, Detroiter Magazine and BLAC Detroit, among others; a statewide business reporter for MLive.com; a business reporter for the Lansing State Journal; and a city reporter for the Traverse City Record-Eagle.