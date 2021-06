Sandy Higgins, owner of Crackerjack Shack, was met with laughter when she tried to get her first business loan. But it only made her more determined to succeed. Higgins talks about that experience and others that, even today, she has faced as a woman business owner. In spite of those challenges, Higgins has grown her business to generate $1 million in annual revenue and has been recognized in the custom logo wear industry as a top business.