East Aurora, NY

Drew Green Concert Happening At Mister’s Bar in East Aurora

By Rob Banks
Country 106.5 WYRK
4 days ago
 4 days ago
There is going to be another concert coming to East Aurora next month! Newcomer, Drew Green will be hitting that brand new stage at Mister's in East Aurora!. His songs 'She Got That' and 'The Rest Of Our Lives' have garnished over 100,000 views each on YouTube. Drew's voice kind of reminds me between a Brother's Osborne vibe and a Brett Eldredge. We talk on Clay and Company about how some artists got their 'start'. Here is Drew's:

