A Lancaster Couple Did This: Is It Cute Or Rude?

Tom and Cindy have caused a little bit of a debate in Lancaster this month. Imagine an older couple doing this and see what you side on. If you live in Lancaster, you might know this spot really good. Do you know where the old clock tower was in the "Page's Bar" plaza? This is the plaza that is right at the corner of Transit Road and Forestream. Our friend, Randy did a job for the plaza owners and took down that old clock tower that was next to the old Pages Bar and put in some brand new concrete where the structure once was.