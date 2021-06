Android users should immediately check their phones to make sure they don’t have any of these malware-laden apps installed on their devices. The latest attack, discovered by the Bitdefender team, shows that hackers rely on new methods to access devices and all the highly personal data we store on them. Those targeted by these malicious apps can see private text messages and even bank account information sent directly to criminals without an attack ever taking place. Now that Google’s Play Store is much more secure, it is becoming increasingly difficult for cyber thieves to smuggle malicious software into this hugely popular marketplace.