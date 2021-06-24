Cancel
Woman Who Claims to Have Given Birth to Record-Breaking 10 Babies Fabricated the Pregnancy

By Jené Liebenberg
Posted by 
Amomama
 4 days ago

An inquiry into Gosiame Sithole's claim that she gave birth to 10 babies has been found false. Records and medical tests prove the South African woman's story to be untrue.

A South African woman, Gosiame Sithole, was seen in headlines across the world after claiming that she gave birth to decuplets, but recent inquiries into the story have found that it was not true.

With a lack of hospital records to showcase the birth of the ten babies and medical tests that Sithole hasn't been pregnant recently, the woman's claims have been debunked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lc9OF_0adrdn9d00

MENTAL HOSPITAL

In the wake of the shocking discovery that Sithole was lying about her record-breaking babies, the 37-year-old woman has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

Editor-in-chief of Pretoria News, Piet Rampedi, is facing legal action after being the first to report about the story.

The Gauteng Provincial Government released a statement confirming that Sithole was originally meant to stay in the hospital for 72 hours of observation but that she is being kept for another week under the Mental Healthcare Act.

South African woman gives birth to ten babies -Report - Punch Newspapers https://t.co/Kvnyu1VP5n

— Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) June 8, 2021

INVESTIGATION CONCLUDED

Doctors at the Tembisa Hospital in the Gauteng province investigated Sithole's case in an effort to establish if there was any truth to her claims. Yesterday they shared their conclusions, saying:

"[Sithole] did not give birth to any babies in recent times. It has also been established that she was not pregnant in recent times."

South African woman gives birth to ten babies breaking Guinness Record https://t.co/4ZXKkNxpuz

— africanews 😷 (@africanews) June 12, 2021

BOYFRIEND'S CLAIM

Suspicions about Sithole's claim to have birthed seven boys and three girls arose when the father, Tebogo Tsotetsi, shared that he hadn't met his ten children and was convinced that Sithole was fabricating the story to make money.

The Tsotetsi family released a statement in the midst of the strange saga, clearly stating that they do not believe Sithole gave birth to ten babies. The statement reads:

“The family has resolved and concluded that there are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise.”

TEN BABIES, Y'ALL -- TEN!!! And she thought there were only 8 babies! A South African woman gave birth to seven boys and three girls, in what will likely be a new world record. https://t.co/RVR7yE1KZ2

— Mel Orlins (@Mel_Orlins) June 10, 2021

IN THE FACE OF BACKLASH

After the father's statement about the untruth of Sithole's story surfaced, she did not remain silent but lashed back at the alleged father of her ten babies.

Sithole said that Tsotetsi and his family were the main reason she didn't want to share too much information about her children because she was scared they would use her for financial gain.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, a woman from the Gauteng City of #SouthAfrica gives birth to 10 babies on Monday night, which breaks the Guinness World Record held by #Malian Halima Cissé, who gave birth to nine children in #Morocco last month.https://t.co/spijLrtUAP

— Garowe Online (@GaroweOnline) June 8, 2021

Sithole isn't the only one facing dire consequences of the fabricated story. Editor-in-chief of Pretoria News, Piet Rampedi, is facing legal action after being the first to report about the story.

Rampedi also included allegations of negligence on behalf of Steve Biko Hospital, where the decuplets were allegedly born, which the Gauteng Provincial Government is not taking lightly.

