Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Manthey Porsche 911 GT2 RS Smashes Nurburgring Record

By Michael Butler
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Porsche and the Nurburgring go together like Bratwurst and Sauerkraut. The brand continues to set blistering times around the Green Hell and shows no signs of slowing down. The German manufacturer's line of hardcore RS models like the 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT2 RS are the most track-focused and best-suited to the task of chasing lap records, but this most recent attempt is the most spectacular yet. On the 14th of June, Porsche finally set a new record for a road-legal vehicle with a time of 6:43.300 minutes in a GT2 RS fitted with a Manthey Performance Kit. Manthey has developed a number of performance packages for Porsche vehicles over the years, and this circuit-focused package is sold via Porsche Centers, making it an OEM-approved way of going even faster.

carbuzz.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche 911 Gt2#Porsche Cars#Nurburgring#The Green Hell#German#Rs#Manthey Performance Kit#Porsche Centers#Oem#Mercedes#Pccb#Ps#Amg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Beat A Nissan GT-R At The Track

The tale of Cadillac's Blackwing name and engine is a long one, but basically the company created a sweet, 4.2-liter turbocharged V8 for the next iteration of its V cars. The stellar powerplant didn't last besides a few applications in its CT6 sedan, but the name lived on, for its highest performance vehicles. Enter the Cadillac CT4 and CT5.
Carssupercars.net

Best 6-Cylinder Engines Ever Produced

In this modern automotive era, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to the wide array of supercars, hypercars and now EVs, to choose from. At this level of the game, the V12 engine is often seen as the standard bearer, while a V8 is the lowest benchmark. It’s no wonder the 6-cylinder engine often gets overlooked, despite continuing to power some of the world’s greatest sports cars and supercars. This isn’t just hyperbole. Case in point: the Porsche 911.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring First Look: Wingless Wonder

It's Touring time! For the 2022 model year, the popular wingless Touring trim returns for the 992 GT3, bringing with it a knapsack of subtle aesthetic changes over the standard be-winged GT3. More importantly, this also stokes the digital flames of Porsche-centric Facebook groups and forums wherein Touring fans argue as to why their spoiler-free variants are vastly superior to their gauche, peacocking normie GT3 siblings.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch A 823-Horsepower BMW M8 Destroy The Autobahn

There are few things in this world that go better together than a gearhead, a fast BMW, and the Autobahn, especially when you're driving an 823-horsepower Manhart BMW M8 Competition. Modern BMWs make a ton of power. The BMW M5 CS, for example, churns out 627 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque from its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, but that is child's play compared to what tuners such as Manhart are getting out of BMW engines. In the following video we get to see what kind of damage an 800-hp M8 can do when let free on German highways.
CarsCNET

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is definitely the one to get

Driving the new Porsche 911 GT3 is pure bliss. It's sharp and visceral, unfiltered yet refined. The GT3 is truly a benchmark for sports cars, and its new Touring package should make this 911 totally sublime. Making its debut Tuesday, the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Touring follows a familiar formula....
CarsTop Speed

Watch The New Rimac Nevera Absolutely Destroy The Ferrari SF90 Stradale On A Drag Strip!

Saying that the Nevera obliterated and ripped the SF90 Stradale to shreds would be an understatement. The Rimac C_Two debuted as the Nevera hypercar in the production form earlier this week. The car came with some insane specs like a quad-motor setup, 1,700+ horses, carbon fiber monocoque, etc. The company said it can sprint to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds and to quarter-mile in 8.6 seconds. But, did you know this 8.6-second record was set during filming a video for Carwow? Well, at least that’s what they say in the video!
Carsfollowthistrendingworld.com

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021: Touch of discretion

The more discreet GT3 has just seen the light, saying goodbye to the large fixed rear wing of the standard GT3. Lovers of sports driving in general and the Porsche 911, in particular, will be in luck with the arrival of the most special version of the iconic German sports car, that is, the GT3, and that is its naturally aspirated six-cylinder in-line engine, as well as its manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive are the perfect combination. Now, anyone who wants to enjoy it, but with a classic and more discreet touch will be able to do so thanks to the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring that has just seen the light of day.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Porsche 911 By Singer Looking for A New Owner

The Porsche 911 by Singer is a staple in the European car community. Over 57 years Porsche has built the 911’s reputation as a fun and fast sports coupe that places heavy emphasis on driver experience. Porsche’s reputation has led to a strong following in the automotive community from collectors...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Will Be Better Than The 911

The Porsche lineup has always been pretty good, but it seems that the German marque is aiming to make the most of what little time it may have left with internal combustion engines. While cars like the recently-revealed GT3 and the imminent GT3 RS have been a staple of the Porsche 911 range for some time, the 718 Cayman only got the GT treatment in 2015. But Porsche hasn't wasted much more time in working on a hardcore RS version. This has been no secret, and spy shots have revealed pretty much all of the new model, but what else do we know about it besides how it will look?
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Porsche Taycan Turbo S Vs GT2 RS Drag Race Ends In Photo Finish

The future is electric, like it or not. The lack of sound and a transmission for manually shifting gears might be bothersome to enthusiasts, but at least the future won't be slow. In fact, with hard-hitting torque that comes on instantly, it will be quicker than ever. That's especially true for straight-line sprints.
CarsCarscoops

Which Is Porsche’s Acceleration King, The Taycan Turbo S Or The 911 GT2 RS?

If you’re in the market for a Porsche and are looking for the quickest accelerating model possible, should you buy the Taycan Turbo S or the 911 GT2 RS?. These two cars offer mind-blowing levels of performance and Formula E driver Daniel Abt recently lined them up alongside each other for a series of drag races.
Carssupercars.net

Record setting Porsche Cayenne

The official unveiling hasn’t happened yet, but Porsche has been developing a high-performance version of their successful Porsche Cayenne SUV over the last months, and the engineers took a slightly camouflaged development prototype to the famous ‘Green Hell’, also known as the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany … to set a record.
Carsaftermarketnews.com

Alligator Sens.It RS TPMS Now Covers 2020, 2021 Porsche Taycan

Alligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors now cover the all-new Porsche Taycan electric vehicle. The car is another example of German vehicles that can Auto Learn TPMS sensors, so no special tools are required when installing sens.it RS parts. Once the sensors have been mounted into the wheels, install the...
Carstopgear.com

Porsche's new performance Cayenne has laid down a 'Ring record

The fastest SUV in the Eifel mountains is designed to dominate the class Porsche originally pioneered. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Porsche has set a new Nürburgring lap record. It’s some two minutes off its own, outright record of 5m 19s, but that’s because it’s been set by a Cayenne.
CarsTop Speed

Do You Think The Porsche 911 GT2 RS Can Take Down The Taycan?

The Taycan has more powerful and has all the torque from the start, but it weighs almost 2,000 pounds more than the GT2 RS. Daniel Abt uploaded a video of two Porsches going up against each other on a drag strip. On one corner, there was the Porsche GT2 RS, and on the other, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. The way drag races between internal combustion-engined cars and electric vehicles go these days, the initial assumption is that the Taycan will win. But this is as close as it can get. The Taycan is powerful, but also a lot heavier. The GT2 RS is lighter, but not as powerful as its electric sibling. Which car have you got your money on?
CarsCarscoops

Porsche 928 Coupe Gets Modernized And Electrified For 2025 By Independent Designer

The Porsche 928 stunned the world back in 1977 with its futuristic styling, luxurious 2+2 cabin, great performance, and predictable handling. Initially designed with the goal of succeeding the legendary 911, sales never took off, with a total of 61,000 units leaving the factory during an 18 year-long production run – and it was axed in 1995, while the 911 is still going strong.