Manthey Porsche 911 GT2 RS Smashes Nurburgring Record

The more discreet GT3 has just seen the light, saying goodbye to the large fixed rear wing of the standard GT3. Lovers of sports driving in general and the Porsche 911, in particular, will be in luck with the arrival of the most special version of the iconic German sports car, that is, the GT3, and that is its naturally aspirated six-cylinder in-line engine, as well as its manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive are the perfect combination. Now, anyone who wants to enjoy it, but with a classic and more discreet touch will be able to do so thanks to the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring that has just seen the light of day.