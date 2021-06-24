Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Wanda's Vision In The Daily LITG, 24th June 2021

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Michael Dooley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vision In The Daily Litg#Bleeding Cool#Icymi#The Justice League#Elektra#Spazdog Press#Litg Daily Mailing List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
WandaVision
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Cancellations in The Daily LITG, 17th June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Planet-Size Spoilers – The Daily LITG, 16th June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Regigigas Raiding The Daily LITG, 18th June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea- The Daily LITG, 14th June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Giovanni Battle Guide – The Daily LITG, 21st June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Oral History in Daily LITG, 22nd June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Internetbleedingcool.com

When DC Comics Cuts Zack Snyder's Tweet- Daily LITG, 28th June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Butch Lukic on Animation Style & the Importance of The Long Halloween

Several animated movies have been released by DC has released since the universe was seemingly reset in the conclusion of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. Until now, they have all been original stories. Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment present a classic DC story in the new universe, one that has affected comics and movie scripts ever since. Torn from the pages of the iconic mid-1990s DC story written by Jeph Loeb (Batman: Hush, Hulk: Gray) and Tim Sale (Batman: Dark Victory, Daredevil: Yellow), Batman: The Long Halloween is a cornerstone of Batman lore. Center of our tale features the triumvirate of justice – Batman/Bruce Wayne (Jensen Ackles), Police Captain James Gordon (Billy Burke), and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel) – as they combine forces to solve the mystery of the Holiday Killer.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Why is Marvel Comics killing its MCU stars?

Doctor Strange will be dead soon. So will Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man. Or at least Marvel Comics really, really wants its readers to think they'll both be taking a dirt nap in the near future. Now that's hardly an unusual circumstance. Unlike in real life, death in comic books is...
Moviescentralrecorder.com

Mephisto Isn’t the real Antagonist in Doctor Strange 2 & Wanda Vision

With the entry of the new phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe, social media is stormed with fan predictions and rumors. One of the trending questions coming out is who will be the real villain in Doctor Strange 2? Check out everything we know about the evil characters in the upcoming MCU film.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

What Superman: The Animated Series Has to Teach Us About Superman

You don’t really need to overthink Superman. He has complexities, but he’s not complicated. He charges headlong into conflict, but he’s not conflicted. He’s invincible, but he’s not invulnerable. And yet recent film adaptations of him, in particular, have insisted on bringing to bear the same tools and methods used to shape more modern heroes, in ways that are detrimental to the character. Simply put, Superman isn’t a Christ allegory. He isn’t Batman, or the Punisher. He isn’t angry, or violent, or aggrieved, or traumatized. His superpower isn’t that he has superpowers. It’s that he has superpowers and is still a good guy, because he was raised right.
Comicsimpulsegamer.com

DC Comics Encyclopedia New Edition Review (2021)

The definitive guide to the characters of the DC Multiverse and a vital addition to every comic book fan’s bookshelf. There are two dominant comic book universes (or hypertimes, multiverses and omniverses) franchises which are DC and Marvel, with both having a diverse range of fantastic characters, worlds, timelines and Earth-shattering events. However the comic book medium is not static but rather a dynamic one with stories, characters and timelines constantly changing, much like the excellent sci-fi film, Dark City. While there are subtle changes here and there, the larger ones are caused by “Crisis” events in DC Comics that at times wipes out realities and characters (Crisis on Infinite Earths), reboots timelines (New 52), tweaks a timeline (Rebirth) and then makes it all relevant again (Dark Knights: Death Metal). Yes, it can be a challenge to follow. So if you’re a little confused to what is considered gospel at this current point in history or wish to delve more into the amazing world of DC Comics, then look no further as DK have released their latest edition of the DC Comics Encyclopedia that is jam packed with information and stunning comic book art that been directly taken from the comics… welcome to the DC Comics Encyclopedia New Edition #2021!
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Happened to Jed Clampett’s Wife, Rose Ellen?

Did you know that “The Beverly Hillbillies” lead character Jed Clampett had a wife? Well, he did but she never appears on the show. Why did this happen? According to beverlyhillbillies.fandom.com, Jed was married to a woman named Rose Ellen but she died. She was Elly May’s mother. There is one lone reference to her in the CBS sitcom’s episode “Duke Steals A Wife.” It comes during the first season’s 22nd show as both Jed and his dog Duke are feeling down about the topic of love.