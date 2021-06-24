Wanda's Vision In The Daily LITG, 24th June 2021

The definitive guide to the characters of the DC Multiverse and a vital addition to every comic book fan’s bookshelf. There are two dominant comic book universes (or hypertimes, multiverses and omniverses) franchises which are DC and Marvel, with both having a diverse range of fantastic characters, worlds, timelines and Earth-shattering events. However the comic book medium is not static but rather a dynamic one with stories, characters and timelines constantly changing, much like the excellent sci-fi film, Dark City. While there are subtle changes here and there, the larger ones are caused by “Crisis” events in DC Comics that at times wipes out realities and characters (Crisis on Infinite Earths), reboots timelines (New 52), tweaks a timeline (Rebirth) and then makes it all relevant again (Dark Knights: Death Metal). Yes, it can be a challenge to follow. So if you’re a little confused to what is considered gospel at this current point in history or wish to delve more into the amazing world of DC Comics, then look no further as DK have released their latest edition of the DC Comics Encyclopedia that is jam packed with information and stunning comic book art that been directly taken from the comics… welcome to the DC Comics Encyclopedia New Edition #2021!