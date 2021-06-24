Nissan Juke rally concept celebrates 240Z's East Africa win
Nissan has revealed a rally-specification Juke concept, based on the 240Z that claimed victory in the formidable East Africa Rally 50 years ago. The Juke Rally Tribute concept draws design inspiration from the 240Z, including prominent front spotlights, retro red exterior paint with a contrasting black bonnet and racing decals on the side of the car. The Juke also gains larger wheel arches to accommodate bespoke off-road tyres and sits substantially higher than the road car.www.autocar.co.uk