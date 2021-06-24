Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Nissan Juke rally concept celebrates 240Z's East Africa win

By Jack Warrick
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNissan has revealed a rally-specification Juke concept, based on the 240Z that claimed victory in the formidable East Africa Rally 50 years ago. The Juke Rally Tribute concept draws design inspiration from the 240Z, including prominent front spotlights, retro red exterior paint with a contrasting black bonnet and racing decals on the side of the car. The Juke also gains larger wheel arches to accommodate bespoke off-road tyres and sits substantially higher than the road car.

www.autocar.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Juke#East Africa#240z#240z#Tanganyika
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nissan
Related
Carshiconsumption.com

This Off-Road-Ready Mazda Safari Concept Is What RX7 Rally Car Dreams Are Made Of

Mazda might not be known for its off-road racing pedigree, but the Japanese automaker actually did see a good bit of Group B action back during the early 80s. In fact, just before the division was killed off due to its inherent danger, one FB RX7 under the operation of Ingvar Carlosson even managed to secure a respectable 3rd place at the 1985 Acropolis Rally.
Carsphilkotse.com

This Nissan Juke is not something you want to mess with

Paying homage to the 1971 Nissan 240Z in the East African Rally. Nissan is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its victory in the East African Rally in 1971 with the unveiling of the rugged and aggressive-looking Juke Rally Tribute Concept. The off-road concept of the subcompact crossover is inspired by the iconic Nissan 240Z that won the said motorsports event.
CarsPocket-lint.com

Nissan Qashqai (2021) first drive: Softroader gets soft electrification

(Pocket-lint) - There's no question that the Nissan Qashqai has been a success. Just look out of your front door, in any car park or outside any school gate. There are Qashqais everywhere. Nissan basically invented the crossover segment and the popularity of practical softroaders, for which the Qashqai has...
Carssupercars.net

Best 6-Cylinder Engines Ever Produced

In this modern automotive era, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to the wide array of supercars, hypercars and now EVs, to choose from. At this level of the game, the V12 engine is often seen as the standard bearer, while a V8 is the lowest benchmark. It’s no wonder the 6-cylinder engine often gets overlooked, despite continuing to power some of the world’s greatest sports cars and supercars. This isn’t just hyperbole. Case in point: the Porsche 911.
Carscajnewsafrica.com

First Nissan Navara ‘made in Africa for Africa’ unveiled

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NISSAN has officially started production of the first Navara vehicles to be manufactured in Africa by Africans. Production has begun at the Nissan manufacturing facility in Rosslyn, in the capital, Pretoria. Mike Whitfield, Africa Regional Business Unit Managing Director; Kabelo Rabotho, Nissan South Africa Country Director;...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior Will be Nissan’s Toughest Truck Yet

The pickup truck market is extremely competitive. Companies like Ford and RAM often outshine Nissan, but the Japanese automaker has staked its own place amongst the greats. Trucks like the Nissan Titan have kept the company in the race. Now Nissan is gunning for the best pickup truck with its meanest machine yet, the Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior.
Video GamesPosted by
CarBuzz.com

WRC 10 Celebrates 50 Years Of Rallying

Despite Gran Turismo 7 being delayed and Forza Motorsport's release date remaining unknown, 2021 is shaping up to be a great year for racing game fans who enjoy burning virtual rubber. Forza Horizon 5 is taking the open-world series to Mexico later this year and F1 2021 is making its next-generation console debut on PS5 and Xbox One Series X this summer. For rally fans, WRC 10 is also skidding onto consoles and PC this September.
Carscajnewsafrica.com

Nissan rolls out momentous Navara for Africa

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE new locally-produced Nissan Navara is now available in South Africa. It has been developed with African terrain conditions in mind. “Our continuous improvement process has seen us re-engineer the entire range of models to produce a Navara that’s perfectly suited to South African and ultimately African conditions, with options that make sense for our market: single and double-cab,” said Stefan Haasbroek, Marketing Director at Nissan South Africa.
Buying CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Lexus LC 500h Sport Pack Coupe 2021 UK review

Still not as practical or involving to drive as other luxury GTs, but very enticing in other ways, having taken some meaningful dynamic strides. The elegant, strange and unusual Lexus LC is the kind of car you’ll notice when you see one. Can’t help but. Not quite a sports car, nor quite a muscle coupé, and in some ways not a natural GT, either, it has the distinctly science-fiction-flavoured aspect of the inter-dimensional galactic time-traveller about it. Of a car somehow estranged from its natural place and context, but all the more exotic, fascinating and appealing because of it.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Arnage 4x4 With Lexus V8 Looks Ready For War

If you're in the market for a luxury performance SUV, the Volkswagen Group has all the bases covered. Normal folks can buy a Touareg, but if you want to stand out a little more, it also offers the Audi Q8. Finally, high-end customers can choose between the Lamborghini Urus and the Bentley Bentayga. The Bentayga's styling is somewhat divisive, however. What if you want something slightly more elegant but just as capable off-road?
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There's Still One Major Ford Bronco Problem

The obvious good news is that following some delays, the Ford Bronco is now in production with customer deliveries currently underway. The rollout is a long time coming. However, not everything is going as planned for one of the Blue Oval's hottest new vehicles. But let's back up for a moment first.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi TT RS With 616 HP Sounds Heavenly In Autobahn Top Speed Run

The Audi TT RS has serious output numbers residing inside the engine bay. The award-winning turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine makes up to 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque. But those numbers pale in comparison to this – a tuned Audi TT RS that puts out 616 hp...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Rebuild for race-winning Nissan GT-R

The Nissan GT-R with which Brett Hobson took an outright victory in the most recent round of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS is receiving a ‘birthday’. The move comes in the long break before the final sprint round of the season at Sandown in September, which is followed by the Australian Endurance Championship events at The Bend and Bathurst.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Has A Ford Bronco Sport Problem

Ford has had enough of Jeep ruling the American off-road SUV market. The new Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport aim to change the rules of the game and already the Blue Oval is seeing the benefits. The Bronco SUV is expected to arrive in dealerships this summer but the Bronco Sport has been on sale for months. It's been a massive hit since day one.
Businessplasticstoday.com

3D Printing a Fixture at Nissan’s Barcelona Plant

Automotive giant Nissan is relying on a small farm of BCN3D printers in its Barcelona factory to fabricate 700 tools, jigs, and fixtures to date for its car assembly lines. Trim & Chassis Manufacturing Kaizen Engineer Enric Ridao and Manager of Maintenance & Engineering Facilities Carlos Rellán detailed the considerable savings that have been achieved at the Nissan Motor Ibérica Zona Franca plant — reducing lead times from one week to one day and reducing costs by a factor of up to 20.