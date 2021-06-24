Nissan Juke rally concept celebrates 240Z's East Africa win

Still not as practical or involving to drive as other luxury GTs, but very enticing in other ways, having taken some meaningful dynamic strides. The elegant, strange and unusual Lexus LC is the kind of car you’ll notice when you see one. Can’t help but. Not quite a sports car, nor quite a muscle coupé, and in some ways not a natural GT, either, it has the distinctly science-fiction-flavoured aspect of the inter-dimensional galactic time-traveller about it. Of a car somehow estranged from its natural place and context, but all the more exotic, fascinating and appealing because of it.