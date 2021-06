With demand for electricity on the rise, Wallenius Wilhelmsen said that it expects to see the shipment of transformers to increase in lockstep. Already, the shipping company said that it is seeing an increasing demand for transformers. This trend is likely to continue on its upward trajectory, with the market set to be worth USD31.5 billion by 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of five percent, said Wallenius Wilhelmsen.