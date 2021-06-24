Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New system to detect airborne Covid piloted at airport

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZRhE_0adrdESK00
Ben Houchen at Teesside International Airport

A new system to detect coronavirus in the air is being trialled at an airport.

Manufacturers Kromek have developed the technology to trace levels of Covid-19 within 30 minutes, which could be used in shops, lobbies and other busy public places.

The firm, based in Sedgefield, County Durham, produces radiation detection technology for the medical, nuclear and security sectors, and has now developed a biological threat detection system.

It works by drawing large volumes of air – 400 litres per minute – and analyses the biological content, which it then tests to detect the presence of coronavirus.

The developers said that by sensing the virus particles before individuals show symptoms, it can reduce exposure to the disease and limit the spread of localised outbreaks.

The technology has the capacity to deliver near-real time monitoring of the presence and prevalence of the virus, enabling a return to normal life

Kromek chief executive Dr Arnab Basu was “proud” the technology was being tested at Teesside International Airport.

He said: “The device we are trialling is the only technology of its kind which can autonomously detect the presence of Covid-19 from huge areas.

“The technology has the capacity to deliver near-real time monitoring of the presence and prevalence of the virus, enabling a return to normal life.”

Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said: “Kromek is a ground-breaking company that has adapted what it does best to develop this system in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re delighted Teesside is not just one of the first airports, but one of the first buildings, to be trialling this new detector, which could be a real game-changer.”

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Houchen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Airborne#Radiation Detection#County Durham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
newschain

Scientists develop ‘game-changing’ antibody tests to detect new Covid variants

Scientists have developed “game-changing” antibody tests that can detect whether people have been exposed to new variants of Covid-19. Researchers said the new tests can detect antibody responses to infection by SARS-CoV-2 virus with more than 98% accuracy and 100% specificity, in contrast to currently available tests which are around 60-93% accurate and cannot differentiate between unique variants.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Coronavirus delta variant spreading rapidly in the United States

(HealthDay)—The delta variant of the coronavirus that once crippled India now accounts for 20 percent of infections in the United States, Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday. The percentage of the highly transmissible and potentially more dangerous variant doubled in...
Pharmaceuticals100percentfedup.com

Finally, Someone Tells Fauci “No”....There Is No Need To Vaccinate The Naturally Immune

Cleveland Clinic’s latest study shows that there is no reason to vaccinate those who have already had Covid19. Anthony Fauci has been advocating for widespread vaccination, even for those that recuperated from the virus. In a refutation that is long overdue, The Cleveland Clinic is stating what has always been understood about infectious diseases; that once a person overcomes the illness, they have built up natural immunity.
Public Healthnomenugget.com

Four new COVID cases detected

The Norton Sound Health Corporation has identified four new COVID-19 cases in the region in the last seven days, bringing the total number of active cases across the Bering Strait to six: two in Nome, and four in Koyuk. Four individuals in Koyuk tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, June...
LifestyleSourceSecurity.com

Redline continues to receive new security contracts from airport customers to provide digital Security Management System

Redline, an Air Partner company and a provider of global security solutions, continues to win business with airport customers as they scale up operations in anticipation of increased international travel. Doncaster Sheffield Airport has signed a new three-year contract for a digital Security Management System (SeMS), while Liverpool John Lennon Airport has...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Airborne pollen grains facilitate spread of COVID-19 by carrying SARS-CoV-2 particles

Computer models simulating the movement of pollen grains from trees in crowded areas could accelerate the spread of COVID-19. Tree Pollen. Image Credit: Elisa Manzati/Shutterstock.com. Pollen particles as a new infectious agent. The general understanding of viral infection focuses on how viral particles escaping one person to infect a nearby...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthNew York Post

Highly contagious India COVID variant spreading rapidly in the US

The highly contagious COVID-19 variant that first emerged in India is spreading at a rapid rate in the US — and now makes up 7 percent of new cases, data shows. The dramatic rise of the B.1.617.2 variant comes after it accounted for only 1 percent of new cases stateside at the start of May, according to a report from Outbreak.info.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Marketstechstartups.com

New study of deleted gene sequences confirms coronavirus did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market; Report finds NIH worked with Chinese scientist to delete sequencing data

Contrary to popular narratives we’ve been fed for over a year by our public health officials and China, it turns out the virus that causes COVID-19 did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market, a new study of deleted gene sequences from the virus’ earliest days confirms the report. The...