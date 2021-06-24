Three Razorbacks named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans; eight earn All-SEC honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The preseason accolades are rolling in for the Razorbacks. Three Arkansas standouts have been named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans, headlined by wide receiver Treylon Burks’ first-team selection. Linebacker Grant Morgan and defensive back Jalen Catalon each earned second-team recognition from the publication, which released its preseason All-America and All-SEC squads this week.www.ktlo.com