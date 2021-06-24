Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Britain would send warships through disputed Crimean waters again, says minister

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fc2Yb_0adrdAvQ00
HMS Defender (PA Archive)

British warships could sail again through the disputed waters around Crimea, a Government minister said following the incident involving HMS Defender and Russian forces.

Cabinet minister George Eustice dismissed Russian claims that warning shots were fired at the Royal Navy destroyer but admitted Moscow may have been trying to make a point by staging a “gunnery exercise” in the vicinity.

Dramatic eyewitness accounts revealed the Type 45 destroyer was buzzed by Russian military jets and the sound of naval gunfire could be heard as it sailed from Odessa in Ukraine to Georgia on Wednesday.

Mr Eustice told Sky News: “Under international law you can take the closest, fastest route from one point to another. HMS Defender was passing through Ukrainian waters, I think on the way to Georgia, and that was the logical route for it to take.

Putin wants to play to his home audience, he wants to tell them ‘aren’t I tough, look at that, I’ve made Britain go away’, and that’s why I think they lied about firing warning shots at the Defender

“This is a very normal thing, it’s quite common actually. What was actually going on is the Russians were doing a gunnery exercise, they had given prior notice of that, they often do in that area.

“So, I think it’s important people don’t get carried away.”

Asked if the Government would do it again, he said “of course, yes”, adding: “We never accepted the annexation of Crimea, these were Ukrainian territorial waters.”

He said while the gunner exercise was the “official reason” given for the Russian activities, “whether that was cover for them to try and make some point, we don’t know”.

“Perhaps it was, perhaps it wasn’t,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) denied the claims from Moscow that shots were fired by a Russian patrol boat towards HMS Defender and that a warplane dropped four high explosive fragmentation bombs in its path during its passage through the Black Sea.

The move has put a further strain on already difficult diplomatic relations between London and Moscow.

British ambassador Deborah Bronnert was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow after Russia accused the Type 45 destroyer of straying into its territorial waters.

Former Royal Navy chief Admiral Lord West accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “playing to the home audience”.

The former first sea lord told LBC: “The bottom line is Putin is an expert at disinformation and his actions are very reckless, and we’ve seen that now for three or four years.”

He said Mr Putin’s behaviour is “appalling” and “there’s no doubt the Defender was asserting her right of innocent passage from one port to another”.

He added: “Putin wants to play to his home audience, he wants to tell them ‘aren’t I tough, look at that, I’ve made Britain go away’, and that’s why I think they lied about firing warning shots at the Defender – which they didn’t do.

“As per usual, I’m afraid, Putin’s organisation is lying about that.

“I would say it’s the behaviour of a rogue state, but Russia shouldn’t be a rogue state.”

Former head of the Army General Lord Dannatt said Mr Putin is “testing the will of the West”.

He told Sky News: “I’m a little bit surprised that the Ministry of Defence is playing it down.

“It was unreasonable of the Russians to challenge HMS Defender in the way that they did.

“The underlying point is that there are international laws that must be upheld by everyone and HMS Defender had the absolute right to be where she was yesterday.”

The latest flare-up comes amid months of tensions between Moscow and the West following a build-up earlier this year of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine.

The Kremlin – which annexed Crimea in 2014 – has been riled by the movement of Nato warships in the Black Sea seen as offering support to Ukraine.

The Russian ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, described the incident as “regrettable” and claimed HMS Defender had been 3km inside Russian territorial waters.

He told Channel 4 News: “He did not respond to several warnings, at least the warnings were issued every 10 minutes while he was going into water, deep into the waters. And then it was stopped by means that were available.”

To underline Moscow’s point, the Russian Embassy chose a picture of the Crimea as its daily post of a “Russian” landscape.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Warships#Ukraine#Crimean#British#Cabinet#Royal Navy#Sky News#Ukrainian#Russians#Itv#The Ministry Of Defence#Hms Defender#Lbc#Kremlin#Nato#Channel 4 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
MilitaryPosted by
newschain

Ukraine and Nato launch warship drills in Black Sea

Ukraine and Nato launched Black Sea drills that will involve dozens of warships, an exercise that follows last week’s incident with a British destroyer off Crimea. Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of British destroyer Defender on Wednesday to force her out of an area near the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Has a Special Type of Nuclear Weapon That Could Beat NATO in a War

There are new reasons not to poke the Bear. According to a new study conducted by the Rand Corp., in the event of war with Russia, Moscow would be able to use its arsenal of low-yield nuclear weapons to destroy key bases in Europe. That could neutralize NATO’s conventional military edge, and even deliver a defeat to the alliance that might be wary of a larger nuclear escalation.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

On 80th anniversary of Nazi invasion of Soviet Union, Putin claims he wants ‘partnership’ with Europe

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian President Vladimir Putin has marked the 80th anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the U.S.S.R. by hailing the sacrifices made by the Soviets during the war while claiming that European security has been “dramatically degraded” amid “escalating tensions.”
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Russian General Defends Right to Use Nuclear Weapons if Existence of State Is Threatened

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden agreed nuclear war isn't a viable option, but Russia hasn't completely taken the option off the table. On Wednesday, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, raised concerns about the development of weapons blurring lines during the Moscow International Security Conference on Wednesday. He stressed the need for treaties to keep nuclear weapons in check and categorized Russia's nuclear arsenal as being "purely defensive."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Russian Official Warns Conflict Between China, U.S. Would 'Exterminate All Mankind'

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov doesn't see war breaking out between China, Russia and the U.S., but if it did, it would "exterminate all mankind." As the United States' relationship with Russia and China deteriorated, the two countries grew closer. Russia and China have denied that there are any current plans for a military alliance, although both have kept the door open to the possibility of one, raising concerns that a pact between Moscow and Beijing could disrupt the world order.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Vladimir Putin accuses the United States of orchestrating a coup in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin accuses the United States of orchestrating a coup in Ukraine. The ouster of Ukraine’s then-President Viktor Yanukovich in 2014, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was the outcome of a coup orchestrated by the US and backed by the rest of Europe. Yanukovich was deposed following a popular...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.