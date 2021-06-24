New powers to seize alcohol in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys says 15 penalty infringement notices were issued overnight despite the “vast majority” of people complying with public health orders. Mr Woyboys said the infringements were issued for a “quite extensive” variety of incidents. “At Woolworths at Kellyville, a number of people converging on that place trying to use the QR code and move around that store,” he said. “What else we found over the last 24 hours was a family travelled from the eastern suburbs to a sporting event up in the Hunter Valley. “It was against the public health order. “No matter how people think that they have to attend some of these events with their children or need to go on holidays, the public health orders are quite clear. “This family were issued an infringement notice and that will happen to any family that’s travelled outside the metropolitan area and against public health orders. “The other incident that I would highlight is a cafe down in the Illawarra where police were called to that cafe and there was an absolute clear resistance of the cafe owner and those people at front-of-house to actually wear a mask.”