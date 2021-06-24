Cancel
Public Safety

New powers to seize alcohol in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree seaside resorts will see new rules in a bid to curb drink-related disorder, a council has agreed. BCP Council has approved a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which gives police and council officers the power to confiscate drinks. It comes after a major incident was declared in Bournemouth and...

#Alcohol#Christchurch#Bournemouth#Camping#Bcp Council#Pspo#Canford Cliffs Ward#Highcliffe#Walkford#Covid#Bbc South#Instagram
