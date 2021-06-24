Nio Says NOP Autonomous Driving System 'Less Aggressive' Than Rivals As EV Maker 'Prioritizes Safety'

Electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) suggested on Wednesday the autonomous driving system on its ET7 electric sedan is deliberately "less aggressive" than rivals to prioritize safety.

What Happened: Electric vehicle maker’s Associate Vice-President of Autonomous Driving, Jianyong Zhang, in an internal company conversation responded "yes" to a question on whether the "reason NIO's Navigation on Pilot is less aggressive than other competitors' AD systems" is because the EV maker prioritizes safety and user experience.

Zhang added that the program’s longitudinal and lateral control is gentle to ensure driving safety.

A review on the ET7’s self-driving feature claimed that the electric vehicle’s Navigate-on-Pilot (NOP) seemed less aggressive than others and allowed more space besides taking a slightly slower but more deliberate approach in making lane changes.

Why It Matters: ET7 will be equipped with NOP that will have 33 high-performance sensing units, including 11 8-megapixel high-resolution cameras and one high-resolution LiDAR with a detection range of 500 meters and a computing power of 1,016 tera ops per second, the company has said.

Nio is expected to begin deliveries of its premium electric sedan ET7 in the first quarter of next year. The Chinese electric vehicle maker, which revealed ET7 earlier this year, is eyeing international expansion after establishing itself in China.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 2.97% higher at $45.42 on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Nio.