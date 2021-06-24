Cancel
New York City, NY

Photos of New York's explosive 80s music scene

By Music
Vice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy 1980, New York City was a shell of its former self, reduced to miles of rubble in Black and Latino communities across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. Landlords laid their properties to waste, sometimes hiring arsonists to torch their buildings to collect insurance payouts. With the government support systemically denied under the Nixon White House policy of "benign neglect", infrastructure crumbled, and crime rose. Yet within this bleak and barren landscape, a new generation came of age embodying the dictum, "Necessity is the mother of invention".

i-d.vice.com
