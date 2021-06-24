Meryl Streep is not the most talented actress, says Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone has questioned whether actress Meryl Streep should be placed on a pedestal.

Twitter became something of a frenzy after Stone said Viola Davis is just as good an actress in an interview with Everything Zoomer.

Stone took umbrage when Johanna Schneller referenced that the actress ‘finally got to work with Meryl Streep’ on Steven Soderbergh’s 2019 Netflix film The Laundromat.

“I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep. You didn’t say, ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.’ Or we finally got to work together.

“The business was set up that we should all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl got to be the good one. I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress.

“But in my opinion, quite frankly, there are other actresses equally as talented as Meryl Streep.”