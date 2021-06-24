Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kohli gives WTC thumbs-up but would prefer best-of-three final

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FoNAy_0adrcwkJ00
Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2021 India's Virat Kohli reacts Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

SOUTHAMPTON, England, June 24 (Reuters) - The World Test Championship (WTC) is a great way to inject excitement into cricket's longest format but the final should be a best-of-three affair, said India captain Virat Kohli after his side lost to New Zealand in a rain-hit one off title decider.

New Zealand became test cricket's first official world champions on Wednesday by beating Kohli's team by eight wickets in a low-scoring final in Southampton. read more

The final was decided in the final hour of its reserve day, which was activated to make up for lost time over the first five days.

"It's great for the game," Kohli said of the inaugural WTC, which was launched in 2019 by the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) to create a pinnacle event for the format.

"Test cricket is probably the heartbeat of international cricket. I think this format will definitely help test cricket be exciting.

"It's a great move by ICC and puts that much on the line for every test match and it's going to get more and more exciting from here."

The only aspect of the WTC he did not like was that the winners were determined via a one-off final.

"I'm not in absolute agreement of deciding the best test side in the world over the course of one game, to be very honest," said Kohli, who is waiting for his first ICC trophy as India captain.

"If it is a test series, it has to be a test of character over three tests ..."

"It can't just be pressure applied over two days of good cricket and then you suddenly are not a good test side anymore. I don't believe in that."

India coach Ravi Shastri said earlier this month that a best-of-three final would make for more drama and give teams room to stage a comeback, but ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice poured cold water on the idea due to the difficulty in fitting it into an already crowded calendar. read more

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also felt scheduling would be a challenge and preferred the one-match shootout.

"The one-off factor does bring a unique dynamic, which does make it exciting and all these sorts of things, and on any given day anything can happen," Williamson said.

"I suppose there's arguments for both sides, and I guess the challenge would be scheduling ..."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Ravi Shastri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Wtc#Wtc#Icc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

WTC final: Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson Test captaincy records and stats

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are all set to lead their respective sides in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The much-anticipated contest between India and New Zealand will be held in Southampton from June 18-22. All doubts over Kane Williamson’s participation were cleared when he was named captain of...
Sportsthekashmirimages.com

WTC Final: Kohli eyes legacy, Williamson prize for consistency in battle of equals

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Southampton: Virat Kohli carries the expectations of a billion while cricket romantics will pin their hopes on Kane Williamson when India and New Zealand engage in a battle to create a lasting legacy in pristine whites in the inaugural World Test Championship final starting here on Friday.
Sportssamachar-news.com

WTC Final: Virat Kohli’s reason of success on all surfaces; explains Gavaskar

Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar believes there’s a reason why Virat Kohli is a success on any surface and conditions, and the former Indian batsman explained how. “The influence of one-day cricket had made some batsmen play the ball on the rise or through the line as it is called. Most times, they get away where the ball doesn’t move but in England where it moves, it’s important to get closer to the ball,” he said.
Sportsshortpedia.com

WTC final: "For us, this is not the final frontier" - Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has played down the importance of the World Test Championship (WTC) final and stated that Team India are not looking at the one-off Test against New Zealand as their "final frontier". This is not just good cricket over the last 7-8 months. This is hard work and toil for the last 4-5 years. For us every Test match over the last five years probably has been same value for us, he said.
Sportsarysports.tv

One-off WTC final cannot decide world’s best team: Kohli

Southampton: Virat Kohli thinks that the winners of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand cannot determine the best Test side. Both teams will be in action from today at the Rose Bowl in Southampton for this iconic finale of the game’s richest format. The 32-year-old believes that a one-off game would not give a definitive answer as to who was the best.
Sportsopoyi.com

WTC final: Play abandoned on Day 2; Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane solid

Virat Kohli's (44*) effort in challenging conditions helped India reach 120/3 at tea on Day two of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand on Saturday. However, bad light brought an interesting day's play to an abrupt halt, with the Indian captain approaching his Test half-fifty. At Stumps, Day 2, India were 146/3.
Sportsshortpedia.com

WTC Final: Resilient Virat Kohli goes past another huge milestone against New Zealand

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday reached the mark of 7,500 runs in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. Kohli surpassed the mark on Day Two of the ongoing Test match. Kohli has now become the ninth-fastest batsman to cross the 7500 run mark in Test cricket. Among Indian cricketers, he is the fourth fastest to achieve this feat.
Sportsshortpedia.com

WTC Final, Day 2: Kohli, Rahane hold fort as bad light forces early stumps

The third session on the second day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl did not see much play and rain forced early stumps. At stumps on Day Two on Saturday, India's score reads 146/3 with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (29*) at the crease. The final session on Day Two saw 26 runs being scored in 9.1 overs.
Worldlatinamericanews.net

Kohli talks about WTC final against NZ

Southampton [UK], June 18 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli has said the World Test Championship (WTC) final has a bit more value added to it, but for his side, every Test matters and they play to win. India is locking horns against New Zealand in the finals. The first session...
Sportsthebharatexpressnews.com

WTC Final: Virat Kohli overtakes MS Dhoni to lead India for 61st test record | Cricket News

Virat Kohli led India for a record 61st time when he came out for the WTC final draw.© BCCI / Twitter. As Virat Kohli stepped out for the draw with New Zealander Kane Williamson at the Ageas Bowl in the World Testing Championship (WTC) final, he broke MS Dhoni’s record to lead the Indian team. in most test matches. The World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand is Kohli’s 61st game as captain of India in the game’s longest format, now a record. Dhoni retired from Test Cricket in December 2014 after capturing India in 60 matches. Kohli is also the longest-serving test captain of any Asian country with Arjuna Ranatunga of Sri Lanka and Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan behind him as they led their respective teams in 56 test matches each.
Celebritiescrickettimes.com

Dhanashree Verma comes up with a three word complement for Virat Kohli

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma often makes headlines with her dance moves and support for her husband. The Youtuber was seen cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 from the stands. Dhanashree’s love for Yuzi transcends all boundaries as she even...
Sportssamachar-news.com

WTC Final: Kyle Jamieson reveals how he got Virat Kohli out

Rookie New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who rattled India with a fifer, on the second day of the World Test Championship final, feels that any batsman could have been dismissed with that inswinger that got rid of rival skipper Virat Kohli. Jamieson got a fivewicket haul as New Zealand dismissed...