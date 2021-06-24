Rain chances remain isolated to wrap up work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Moisture creeping back into Middle Georgia will keep clouds around as well as a few showers. Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms are possible today as a stationary front remains to our south. Temperatures will be slightly cooler this afternoon compared to yesterday. My forecast high temperatures will be in the middle 80’s. Tonight, a few clouds will stay around as temperatures cool into the low and middle 60’s.