When I was in school, I couldn’t relate to my teachers, probably because most of them were adults in their forties and I was just some fifteen-year-old moron who was always forgetting to bring a pencil. But never did I feel more of a connection with these bastions of the education system than when they would put on a movie that was barely related to the topic at hand, kick back, and refuse to talk to anybody. In fact, I wish that was a strategy I could employ in my own life. “It’s a movie day,” I would say, handing out DVD copies of The Outsiders to anyone who spoke to me. “No, this won’t be on the test.”