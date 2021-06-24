Cedar Rapids woman robbed and restrained by man she met on Facebook

A Cedar Rapids woman went through a harrowing ordeal Wednesday morning after an incident with a man she met on Facebook. The 41-year-old was able to contact authorities just before 7am and told them that she had met 43-year-old Christopher Bullins two to three weeks ago through Facebook. Bullins was at the woman’s house on the northwest side of the city at 2:30 am and allegedly displayed a handgun that he pointed at the woman, demanding money. The man stole several items from the victim, including her cellphone. She then told investigators that he took her to the basement of the residence, handcuffed her, and tied several items of clothing around her.