Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Gogebic, Iron, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 12:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baraga; Gogebic; Iron; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 531 AM EDT/431 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Nisula to near Paulding to 8 miles southeast of Marenisco. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marenisco, Watersmeet, Covington, Rockland, Bruce Crossing, Paulding, Alberta, Kenton, Mass City, Nisula, Sidnaw, U.S. 141 between Covington and Amasa, Greenland, Norwich, Canyon Falls, Tamarack Lake, Trout Creek, Presque Isle Reservoir, Pomeroy Lake and Lake Gogebic State Park.alerts.weather.gov