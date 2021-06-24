Michigan Legislature Roll Call Report

Senate Bill 285, Require ID to vote, authorize exceptions: Passed 19 to 16 in the Senate. To require a person to show an original or a copy of identification when requesting an absentee ballot in person or by mail, with those unable to do so getting a "provisional" ballot. Also passed were Senate Bills 303 and 304 to authorize the provisional ballots, which require a voter to show documents within six days that verify his or her identity and address for the vote to be counted.