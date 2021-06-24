Cancel
Michigan Legislature Roll Call Report

Senate Bill 285, Require ID to vote, authorize exceptions: Passed 19 to 16 in the Senate. To require a person to show an original or a copy of identification when requesting an absentee ballot in person or by mail, with those unable to do so getting a "provisional" ballot. Also passed were Senate Bills 303 and 304 to authorize the provisional ballots, which require a voter to show documents within six days that verify his or her identity and address for the vote to be counted.

Congress & Courtsmanisteenews.com

Lampinen: GOP bills undermine voting access

It’s been widely publicized that red state legislatures in Georgia, Texas and Florida are passing laws to make voting more difficult. In Michigan however, most voters are unaware that our legislature is preparing to shackle voters and stifle our voices with these same restrictions. The Republican Senate has introduced a...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

With a shutdown looming, Alaska House to reconvene Monday

The Alaska House of Representatives is expected to take a procedural vote Monday to pass a complete budget and avoid a government shutdown this week. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has refused to sign the state budget, labelling it “defective” after the House did not have the votes to adopt the July 1 start date for the fiscal 2022 state spending plan, known as the effective date clause.
Politicsalaskapublic.org

Alaska House speaker expresses confidence in effort to avert shutdown

Alaska House Speaker Louise Stutes expressed confidence that the House will vote on Monday to avert much of state government shutting down. Stutes, a Kodiak Republican, has been negotiating with House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton, a Palmer Republican, over what it would take to avoid a shutdown. Stutes said Friday she and Tilton have worked well together, but they are still “fine-tuning” the details ahead of a vote.
Congress & CourtsLa Crosse Tribune

Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress in this weekly report

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. Energy security: The House has passed the Enhancing State Energy Security Planning and Emergency Preparedness Act (H.R. 1374), sponsored by Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., to provide federal funds to state governments for developing energy security plans. A supporter, Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said “the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and other recent cyber threats to our infrastructure” showed the need to prevent and prepare for energy supply disruptions. The vote, on June 22, was 398 yeas to 21 nays. Yeas:
Nebraska StateUS News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. June 22, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska regulators must assert their power fully against election groups. Nebraska is far away from the two coasts, but less than a year from now, a tidal wave nonetheless will hit our state hard. A tidal wave, that is, of out-of-state political money. Political...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Police accountability advocates disappointed by deal at Minnesota Capitol

Minnesotans pushing for police accountability called a public safety deal at the State Capitol a disappointment, while Republicans touted it as a way to help law enforcement do their job. Police will have new regulations on no-knock warrants and how they work with confidential informants under the agreement, and there...
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

Left lane rule changes coming to four states

New rules to address concern about left lane use for motorists and truck drivers soon will take effect in three states. Another state is nearing a revision to its left lane rule. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the National Motorists Association say that blocking the left lane, whether intentional...
Politicsstmarynow.com

Edwards vetoes 'constitutional carry' gun bill

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed a bill that would have allowed people to carry a concealed weapon in the state without taking a training class or obtaining a permit. Senate Bill 118 had 38 co-sponsors, including three Democrats. It passed the state House, 73-28, and was approved by...