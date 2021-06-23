Cancel
Non-surgical beauty treatments: Undercover on a facelift training course

By Ashni Lakhani
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new BBC Three documentary, Under the Skin: The Botched Beauty Business, exposes how complicated aesthetic procedures, involving needles and surgical threads, are being taught over the internet or on unsafe one-day courses. Undercover footage of a non-surgical facelift training course shows a trainer accidentally puncturing a patient's blood vessel...

www.bbc.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Facelift#Bbc Two#Beauty Treatments#Aesthetic#Save Face#Cqc
