Medical & Biotech

Pfizer says COVID vaccine highly effective against Delta variant

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Pfizer-BioNTech ‮>‬PFE.N‮<‬ vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19, a Pfizer official in Israel said on Thursday. First identified in India, Delta is becoming the globally dominant version of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. “The data we have today, accumulating...

#Delta#Public Health England#Coronavirus Vaccine#Covid#Reuters#Indian#British#Army Radio#Health Ministry#Pfizer Biontech
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthkrcgtv.com

MU Health Infectious Disease Specialist on the Covid-19 Delta variant

COLUMBIA — With the coronavirus pandemic almost in the rear-view, a new variant of the virus has spread quickly in the U.S and in Missouri. According to the CDC, Missouri currently has the highest percentage of the Delta variant in the U.S. at 29.1 percent. Christelle Ilboudo, infectious disease specialist...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Unvaccinated: The implications of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Most British Columbians are rolling up their sleeves and lining up to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the pursuit of a two-dose summer, but Michael is determined not to be one of them. The 25-year-old East Vancouver man knows COVID is very real: He is afraid to get the virus,...
Public HealthColumbian

How widespread is delta variant?

After Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it could become the United States’ dominant variant sometime this summer, the delta variant of the new coronavirus has been getting increased attention. When it comes to tracking the spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants, Washington is better equipped than...
Worldfinancialtribune.com

Iran Could Become Covid Vaccine Exporter

During an event celebrating the launch of clinical trials for a sixth local Covid-19 vaccine, Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Sunday said Iran could begin exporting Covid-19 vaccines in a few months after enough of its population is immunized against the viral infection. “Not only will Iran face no more...
Worldmacaubusiness.com

Coronavirus global death toll update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,925,816 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday. At least 181,026,780 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have...
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Nearly Half Of Adults In Israel Infected With Delta Variant Were Vaccinated

About half of the adults in Israel infected with the recent outbreak of a coronavirus variant were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reported. An estimated 90% of the new infections were found to be the delta variant, according to Ran Balicer, who leads an expert advisory panel on COVID-19 for the Israeli government, the WSJ reported. The country’s health officials believe the delta variant likely entered the country through the main airport in Tel Aviv, which was overrun in recent days due to an uptick in foreign travel.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

COVID Variant Prompts Updated Safety Guidance

An uptick in the transmission of the highly contagious delta COVID-19 variant has prompted officials to announce and update safety guidance. Last Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) suggested that vaccinated people should still wear masks, social distance, and practice other COVID-19 safety measures in response to the rapid spread of the delta variant.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

COVID Vaccine Lasts This Long, Says New Study

How long does your COVID-19 vaccine last? That's what authors of a new study set out to find out. Their research, from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and published in Nature, studied the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and has revealed some eyebrow-raising results. Read on for 5 essential points you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

WHO Urges Fully Vaccinated People To Wear Masks As Delta Variant Spreads

(Geneva) -- The World Health Organization is urging people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to keep wearing masks to protect against the delta variant. The health organization is also asking those who are vaccinated to practice social distancing and follow other pandemic safety measures. Health experts say the...
ScienceChronicle

Duke Human Vaccine Institute develops potential coronavirus vaccine to protect against variants, future outbreaks

Researchers at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute have created a vaccine with the potential to protect against multiple types of coronavirus. The new pan-coronavirus vaccine, which has had promising results in protecting mice and monkeys from a variety of coronavirus infections, could be useful as a booster shot and a way to vaccinate against new variants of SARS-CoV-2. It could also help prevent more coronavirus outbreaks in the future.
Public HealthKIII TV3

No, Ivermectin is not FDA-approved for treating or preventing COVID-19

ATLANTA — More than a year into the pandemic, the 11Alive Verify team remains committed to fact checking claims on social media and addressing your questions when it comes to ways to prevent and treat COVID-19. Viewer Daniel reached out about the drug ivermectin and its potential use when it comes to coronavirus.
Public Healthfox35orlando.com

WHO recommends masks -- even for vaccinated people -- because of delta variant

As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus gained traction around the world, the World Health Organization urged vaccinated people to continue to wear masks and social distance, according to reports. "Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission," Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines and health...