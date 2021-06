Animals Asia has rescued four moon bears, also known as Asiatic Black Bears, from the Hanoi Central Circus in Hanoi, Vietnam. As a sign of a remarkable change in attitudes toward the use of wild animals in entertainment in the country, the last of the circus’ performing bears were voluntarily released to the organization which is now caring for them. Thanks to ongoing dialogue with the Animals Asia Captive Animal Welfare team, the circus finally decided to phase out wildlife performances in their shows completely.