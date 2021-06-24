Cancel
Staten Island, NY

St. George fast ferry launch on the horizon, with sea trials set to begin

By Erik Bascome
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s time as the only borough not included in the NYC Ferry system will soon come to an end. With construction nearly completed on the landing of the new St. George fast ferry site, sea trials are expected to begin soon, with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) expected to announce a launch date for the new service in the near future, according to the NYCEDC.

