New Logitech Combo Touch iPad keyboard tablet case
Logitech has launched a new version of its Combo Touch iPad keyboard tablet case, specifically designed for Apple’s 4th-generation iPad Air. The latest iPad keyboard case is now available to purchase priced at $200 directly from the Logitech online store and worldwide resellers. The iPad keyboard Case features a backlit keyboard and trackpad and can be used with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th gen) tablets, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen) tablets and Apple’s latest fourth generation iPad Air tablet.www.geeky-gadgets.com