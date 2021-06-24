Cancel
Electronics

New Logitech Combo Touch iPad keyboard tablet case

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Logitech has launched a new version of its Combo Touch iPad keyboard tablet case, specifically designed for Apple’s 4th-generation iPad Air. The latest iPad keyboard case is now available to purchase priced at $200 directly from the Logitech online store and worldwide resellers. The iPad keyboard Case features a backlit keyboard and trackpad and can be used with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th gen) tablets, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen) tablets and Apple’s latest fourth generation iPad Air tablet.

