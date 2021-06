The 2022 Toyota Tundra looks intimidating, sporting the massive black mesh grille up front. Toyota had just teased the upcoming Tundra pickup and now a series of images of its production model have been leaked online, giving us a good idea of ​​what this new pickup SUV will look like. As we already know, the new Toyota Tundra shares its foundation and powertrain with the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300, but the Japanese automaker has done a good job with its look that sets it apart from the LC300 and gives it a new identity. .