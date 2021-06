Finally it’s a breakthrough for the football freaks; Euro 2020 is all set to begin in few hours, keeping the Covid-19 protocols in mind. After being postponed for almost 12 months, the Euro 2020 has been rescheduled this summer. No doubt, Euro 2020 is one of the biggest events in the history of world football, will be hosted by 12 countries. 24 teams are set to participate in the gala event. Interestingly, a lot of teams will be getting the advantage of home ground. This is the first time in the history of the European Championship that 12 venues across the continent have been selected to feature the event.