Swimmer Sierra Schmidt is known as the "dancing queen" in the collegiate swimming world, where she just finished her senior season at the University of Michigan. And, the 23-year-old from Erdenheim, PA, took those moves all the way to the 2021 Olympic Trials. "It's something that works for me," Schmidt said in a profile for Michigan Athletics two years ago. "When I put the headphones on, kind of everything drops away, and, you know, it's just me, the music, the race, and my team."