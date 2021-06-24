Olympics hopeful Sage Hurta runner-up at NCAA track nationals

EUGENE, Ore. — The all-time world lists underwent some serious revision on day nine of the 2020 US Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field, as we saw athletes in the men’s 110 hurdles (Grant Holloway 12.81), men’s 400 hurdles (Rai Benjamin 46.83), women’s 200 (Gabby Thomas 21.61), and women’s hammer (DeAnna Price, 80.31 meters) move to #2 on the all-time lists in their events. It was a night conducive to fast sprinting, with the hot temperatures (almost 100 degrees) that sprinters enjoy, but few could have predicted the times those conditions would produce. Holloway and Benjamin got their own articles, as does Emily Sisson, who won the women’s 10,000 meters in dominant meet-record fashion this morning.