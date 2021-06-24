Cancel
Olympics hopeful Sage Hurta runner-up at NCAA track nationals

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a busy stretch run for University of Colorado graduate student and Olympic track and field hopeful Sage Hurta (Hamilton). Since winning the Pac-12 Conference title at 800 meters, Hurta has earned All-America honors for the sixth time with a second-place finish in the 1,500-meter run at the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships and has signed on to begin a professional running career with the Boulder-based On Athletics Club.

