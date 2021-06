St. Petersburg has hosted six Euro 2020 matches and is expected to host a quarter-final on Friday.© TBEN. Russian Euro 2020 host Saint Petersburg on Saturday reported the country’s highest daily COVID-19 cases for a city since the start of the pandemic, data showed. Official figures have indicated that the city, which has already hosted six Euro 2020 matches and is due to host a quarter-final on Friday, has recorded 107 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours. Russian news agencies said it was the highest death toll of any Russian city since the start of the pandemic. St Petersburg was where dozens of Finnish fans caught the coronavirus after traveling to the city for their team’s loss to Belgium. Russia has seen an explosion of new coronavirus cases since mid-June, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant first identified in India.