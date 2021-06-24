Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Obamacare survives SCOTUS, but can it survive mathematics?

By The Editorial Board
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third time, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued a ruling that finds a way to allow the Affordable Care Act to survive. Last Thursday the justices handed down their decision in California v. Texas, in which a number of states and some individual plaintiffs contended that the law known as Obamacare is unconstitutional. The court did not rule on the merits of the claim. Instead, the justices concluded that the states and the individual plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the lawsuit because they had not been harmed by the law. That opens the door for a future lawsuit by different plaintiffs.

www.dailybulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
State
Texas State
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Mathematics#Scotus#The U S Supreme Court#Aca#Americans#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Police looking for spectator who sparked chaotic Tour de France crash

PARIS — French police are looking for a spectator who sent dozens of elite cyclists crashing in a massive pile-up on the first day of Tour de France this weekend. On Saturday, German cyclist Tony Martin was sent tumbling at high speed when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by an unidentified woman. Martin fell off his bike, leading to a pack of riders around him to crash as well — leaving behind a tangled mess of bikes and bodies.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...