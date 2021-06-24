Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Will my new job change how much alimony I pay?

By Karin Price Mueller
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Q. I pay alimony and want to move out of New Jersey to be closer to my kids. If I get a new job in a similar field to be closer to family, and my ex spouse is working more than at the time of divorce — she was working part-time, no income imputed — and is now working full-time, what happens? My ex-spouse improved earnings by working full-time and I make the same, so can I get a downward modification? What happens if I earn less?

www.lehighvalleylive.com
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alimony#Ask Njmoneyhelp Com#Nj Advance Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Jobs
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
NJ.com

Can I do something to get higher Social Security benefits?

Q. I began my Social Security benefits right after I turned 62. I’m 68 now. My husband is 62 going on 63 later this year. He is not taking benefits and hopes to continue to work at the very least until he’s just shy of 67-year-old mark. I knew nothing about spousal benefits at the time I signed up and my husband has always been the “big breadwinner.” Should I or could I have done something different when I first signed up? Is there something I can do to get higher benefits?
RelationshipsPosted by
NJ.com

What’s the best way to split my estate for my kids?

Q. I have a house and $300,000 in an IRA. My youngest son is taking care of me and he will get my house, but he is disabled and will need money to live on. My other son is successful and has five children. I’d like to give them some of my stock. My youngest son has no pension plan or IRA. I wanted to give him my 300 shares of Microsoft worth about $72,000 to set up a retirement account. I know I can’t transfer the stock to an IRA and I would have to sell it. What’s the best way to proceed and should I gift it all?
EconomyTelegraph

Redundancy rights: how much pay and notice am I entitled to?

Hundreds of thousands of people in Britain have lost their job as a result of the pandemic, and many more fear for their future once Government support schemes are withdrawn. The furlough programme will be phased out this year, leaving many employees at risk of redundancy. Telegraph Money outlines your rights if you are being made redundant: from the pay you are due to how to find out if was fair.
EconomyTelegraph

I've lost my job, how do I apply for Universal Credit?

Jobs are under threat as the furlough scheme is tapered away and firms look to drastically cut down costs. According to the Office for National Statistics, the employment rate is now 4.7pc, meaning millions of people are out of work. Those who have lost their job have been forced to...
EconomyPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

How do we know if we qualify for disability or unemployment?

Q. My family is going through rough times right now. My father was on unemployment and was the breadwinner for his family but due to a heart attack, he has been in the hospital for about two weeks and doctors are still working on him. I know he can apply for disability, but since he is on unemployment, should I stop certifying and apply for disability? I do not want him to get in trouble. He is a low income family of three with under $30,000 in gross income.
New Providence, NJPosted by
NJ.com

What taxes are owed if I add my children to my deed?

Q. What paperwork is required to transfer the ownership of a home to your children? For a full gift to the children in life, would I need to draft a new deed with their name on it and attach an affidavit and have it notarized? For a partial gift to the children in life, where they are co owners, would I need to do the same paperwork as a full gift? Is there a way to change the owner of a property without having to pay taxes?
Personal FinancePosted by
NJ.com

Do I need a trust in case something happens to me?

Q. I currently live in New Jersey and I have a wife and a son who is 6 years of age. I own a home and I have a Roth IRA account, as well as some stock investments. On my stock investments, I filled out my beneficiary forms passing all my assets to my wife and son should anything happen to me. The home I own is in my wife and my name. Do I need to set up a separate trust if most of my assets pass through beneficiary designations?
Advocacy953wiki.com

First 200 families or individuals that live on a FIXED income.

OVO will be offering a short seasonal program for the first 200 families or individuals that live on a FIXED income. OVO is offering a $150 benefit to your electric bill. 1. All adults in the household must receive some form of fixed income. Such as: Social Security (SS), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Pension, Retirement, Etc…
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

How Much Will I Get from Social Security If I Make $100,000?

So you’re wondering how much income to expect from Social Security in retirement, when you’re earning $100,000 annually now? That’s a good question to ask, because we all should have at least a rough idea of how much to expect from Social Security, to help with our retirement planning. Here,...