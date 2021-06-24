What’s the best way to split my estate for my kids?

Q. I have a house and $300,000 in an IRA. My youngest son is taking care of me and he will get my house, but he is disabled and will need money to live on. My other son is successful and has five children. I’d like to give them some of my stock. My youngest son has no pension plan or IRA. I wanted to give him my 300 shares of Microsoft worth about $72,000 to set up a retirement account. I know I can’t transfer the stock to an IRA and I would have to sell it. What’s the best way to proceed and should I gift it all?