Japan senior lawmaker hits out at Toshiba shareholders, calls for monitoring of activists

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 4 days ago

TOKYO (Reuters) – A senior member of Japan's ruling party on Thursday lashed out at activist investors of Toshiba Corp for what he said was a sole focus on short-term profits, and called for better monitoring of activists to protect economic security. The comments from Akira Amari, a former economy...

mymixfm.com
#Tokyo#Reuters#Toshiba Corp#Liberal Democratic Party
