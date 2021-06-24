Moving? Ask about Internet speeds when shopping for your new place.

While it might be incredibly tempting to hurl yourself into a cool stream, lake or other mountain water source in the Pacific Northwest, please don't. If you're new to the high country, you may not realize that just because the air is hot, the water often is just as cold as it always is, which can mean shocking temperatures. We're struggleing to cope with the massive heat dome which is baking the area, and that means the likelihood of drowning may go up when folks leap or fall into what they think is going to be nicely-warmed water. It isn't.