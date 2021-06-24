Moving? Ask about Internet speeds when shopping for your new place.
As offices around the United States closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus in 2020, millions of workers learned how to work at home. When remote work appeared to be a long-term proposition rather than a short-term solution, more Americans looked to move to remote locations for affordability and lifestyle. More living space, especially for a home office, may be easier to find farther from a city. The downside, though, is that not every location has the same level of Internet access and speed.www.washingtonpost.com