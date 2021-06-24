THAT AUSTRALIAN BANKING OUTAGE

Your local propatainment media outlet may not have talked about this story, but I thought I would, because there's one line in this story as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald that caught my eye, and I hope it catches yours. In fact, there's some irony here, because as I'm wont to do, I very often listen to a local talk radio station as I'm sorting through emails and selecting articles for the week's blogs. Well, as I focus on this article shared by C.V. (thank you!), the radio show has on a guest talking about the wonders of Bitcoin and digital crypto-currencies in general.