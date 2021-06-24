Our Views: Crime cameras are needed, unfortunately, but make sure neighborhoods get them
Law enforcement officials worried that police car and body cameras would hurt enforcement, policing and investigations. Some cities found traffic cameras helpful with traffic. Increasingly, apartment dwellers and homeowners are using cameras to provide some comfort as they monitor comings, goings, doorbell rings or door knocks by strangers and package deliveries. Cameras have been used for security for some time, and, like it or not, cameras will be used more in the future.www.theadvocate.com