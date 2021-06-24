Ribble's new Dutch-style e-bike gives classic cycling a jolt of power

Electric bike motors are sited in one of three places: the front hub, the rear hub or between the pedals in the bottom bracket. In all cases, there will be a mechanism to sense your cadence (how fast you’re turning the pedals) and the torque you are providing from pedalling, which will be built into the e-bike’s bottom bracket. Some systems have up to five different sensors to provide input. That data is fed into the motor’s control software and used to determine the motor’s output, so that it matches yours as you pedal and you get the right level of support as you ride.