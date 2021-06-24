Ribble's new Dutch-style e-bike gives classic cycling a jolt of power
Ribble, the company behind our top-rated electric bike, the Hybrid AL e, has released a pair of new e-bikes for city and trail riding. The Urban e is Ribble's first commuter-style e-bike, with an upright sitting position for better visibility in traffic and a more comfortable ride in everyday clothes. Like the company's previous e-bikes, it has classic styling and barely resembles an electric bike at all, with the battery and all components housed within the frame, and design cues taken from traditional Dutch-style models.www.techradar.com