Ribble's new Dutch-style e-bike gives classic cycling a jolt of power

By Cat Ellis
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ribble, the company behind our top-rated electric bike, the Hybrid AL e, has released a pair of new e-bikes for city and trail riding. The Urban e is Ribble's first commuter-style e-bike, with an upright sitting position for better visibility in traffic and a more comfortable ride in everyday clothes. Like the company's previous e-bikes, it has classic styling and barely resembles an electric bike at all, with the battery and all components housed within the frame, and design cues taken from traditional Dutch-style models.

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
#Weather Reports#Electric Scooters#Electric Bike#Dutch#Urban#Bike Builder#The Cgr Al E#Mahle Ebikemotion
