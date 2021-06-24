Cancel
Congress & Courts

Obamacare survives SCOTUS, but can it survive mathematics?

By The Editorial Board
Riverside Press Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third time, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued a ruling that finds a way to allow the Affordable Care Act to survive. Last Thursday the justices handed down their decision in California v. Texas, in which a number of states and some individual plaintiffs contended that the law known as Obamacare is unconstitutional. The court did not rule on the merits of the claim. Instead, the justices concluded that the states and the individual plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the lawsuit because they had not been harmed by the law. That opens the door for a future lawsuit by different plaintiffs.

