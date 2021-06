To go along with the White leather rendition, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 2 collection won’t stop there with a Black rendition surfacing for a future release. After we got news about the Off-White Air Jordan 2 Low in White, today brought us some great news on a second offering of the collaboration. While no leaked images of the Black pair have surfaced just yet, the offering is slated for a Black, Grey, and Blue colorway. Based on early mock-ups, fans can expect a black leather base that’s accented by grey and blue detailing along with a red lacing system. Off-White branding will be included on the inner sides along with MJ’s signature on the outer sides. You can also expect exposed foam collars along with a cracked and aged rubber midsole for aesthetic purposes.