The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Also Releasing with Joker Vibes
Following our look at the Air Force 1 Low, Nike will also debut a matching Blazer Mid ’77, which features Joker vibes. This Nike Blazer Mid comes highlighted with White smooth leather across the upper and suede on the overlays. Adding for the Joker vibe, we have both Purple and Green detailing on the Swoosh logo, tongue, heel, and insoles. Other highlights include the traditional exposed padded tongue, a White midsole, and a Gum rubber outsole.www.sneakerfiles.com