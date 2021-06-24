The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Also Releasing with Joker Vibes

In 1991, Michael Jordan wore the Air Jordan 6 while completing his second MVP season. After locking in yet another scoring title and hoisting the Larry O’Brien NBA championship trophy for the first time in his career, you could see the shoes were taking on something larger-than-life and have become instantly recognizable today as the first shoe MJ would win his one-out-of-six championships in. The Air Jordan 6 will always have a special place in history for that reason and not to mention, its innovative design up to that point. Tinker Hatfield designed two grip holes into the rubber tongue to help people slip their feet in more easily and included a translucent sole, which contrasted the colored midsole. This proved to be an essential detail once the famous “Infrared” colorway hit the streets. And it would eventually lead to being one of the most retro’d Jordans ever, with an important place in the footwear hall of fame. That said, ahead of the release of the new Air Jordan 6 Retro “Electric Green,” here are the best Retro Air Jordan 6s, available now on GOAT’s website and app. The Air Jordan 6 “Electric Green” is available now as well.