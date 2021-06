Vin Diesel has finally addressed his feud with his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson that came to light during the production of Fate of the Furious. Dwayne Johnson made his first appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise in the 2011 film, Fast Five as Lucas Hobbs. Originally an antagonist, Dwayne Johnson’s character would eventually ally himself with Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto to take down various terrorists. The two would work together in four of the franchise’s films but behind the scenes, things did not run smoothly.