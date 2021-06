President Biden seems to have walked back the comments that threatened to derail his whole two-track infrastructure plan enough to save it — for now. But the verbal contortions he, administration officials and congressional Democrats have put on display over the past few days illustrate the delicate balance Biden needs to strike. That’s if he wants to get moderate Senate Republicans to vote for a bipartisan bill, while convincing liberal Democrats in both the House and Senate that their priorities will be taken care of in a separate, Democrats-only bill.