Super Robot Wars 30, Celebrating Three Decades of Mecha Crossover Awesomeness. E3 sometimes can be full of surprises. While yesterday’s Nintendo Direct was a highlight of the show, for those who were watching the Japanese Direct there was one more surprise. The reveal of the next Super Robot Wars title, Super Robot Wars 30. While you may assume this is the 30th title in the franchise, it’s actually celebrating the 30th anniversary of it. But, why is this series you’ve possibly never heard of newsworthy? And why did only Japan get an announcement for this? We’ll cover both, but let’s start with what Super Robot Wars is in general.